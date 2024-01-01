"King Cake" sounds like a flavorful and intriguing strain! With its parentage of Ole Bliss and LAKC, it likely inherits some potent characteristics. The dream-like effect suggests it might induce a euphoric and tranquil state, possibly accompanied by a sense of creativity or introspection. It sounds like a delightful choice for those seeking a relaxing yet mentally stimulating experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.