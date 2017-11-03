Mad Maxx a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress, mood swings, chronic fatigue and chronic pain. This bud has a sour citrusy flavor with a lightly flowery and hazy exhale that intensifies in spiciness the more that you continue to toke. The aroma is of fresh lemony haze with a flowery lavender overtone that's pleasantly mild. Mad Maxx buds have small rounded olive green nugs with thin red-orange hairs and a coating of tiny, amber white crystal trichomes. Effects are: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Sociable, Uplifting

Show more