Mad Maxx (28.1% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Mad Maxx a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress, mood swings, chronic fatigue and chronic pain. This bud has a sour citrusy flavor with a lightly flowery and hazy exhale that intensifies in spiciness the more that you continue to toke. The aroma is of fresh lemony haze with a flowery lavender overtone that's pleasantly mild. Mad Maxx buds have small rounded olive green nugs with thin red-orange hairs and a coating of tiny, amber white crystal trichomes. Effects are: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Sociable, Uplifting

About this strain

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
