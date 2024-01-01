This oil is formulated with our finest ingredients and can be used in many more ways than just a massage oil or a intimacy lubricant. Apply to sensitive or irritated skin, infused into your favorite lotion or salve, or lather into conditioner to bring the amazing benefits of cannabis to your skin care routine. With any product that you use on your skin a small patch test should be done first to ensure safety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.