Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originated. Beginning in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has since spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. The strain offers a citrusy, earthy and sweet aroma, well aligned with its flavor profile and origins. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. The strain may help relieve chronic pain, depression, insomnia and stress.

