Mega-Medicated Mint Tincture (307mg THC, 2,696mg CBD, 283mg CBG) [30ml]

by Southern Sky Brands
About this product

Tinctures are one of the best methods of consumption for precise dosing. They’re a great entry point for patients looking to ease into smokeless consumption. Mint is our latest flavor, it’s so refreshing! These products enjoyable directly out of the dropper, or incorporated into coffee, smoothies, and hot chocolate or other recipes, without altering the flavors of what you want to enjoy.

This tincture is 30ml and designed for 30x 1ml doses, each containing 10mg THC, 90mg CBD, and 10mg CBG. The dropper shows graduated markings for easy self-dosing.

For best absorption, hold tincture under the tongue for 15-30 seconds before ingestion.

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
