OGKB V2 (26.2% THC)
Southern Sky BrandsFlower
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDizzyDry eyes
- Feelings:RelaxedTinglySleepy
- Helps with:PainStressAnxiety
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneMyrceneCaryophyllene
OGKB effects are mostly calming.
OGKB potency is higher THC than average.
OGKB, also known as "OG Kush Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is believed to be a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain provides heavy, head-to-toe effects and is ideal for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. Growers say this strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple, with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes.
