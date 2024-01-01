Operation Freedom Fire - GMO Sherbert (22.5% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Southern Sky Brands is excited to announce “Operation Freedom Fire” a special discount program for Veterans for this special new strain. We want to honor your service and sacrifice by offering a discount through our Dispensary Partners! Just show you Military ID and you’ll be allowed to purchase at a steep discount. Our hope is to help our Vets get the medicine many really need.

About this strain

GMO Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Sunset Sherbet strains. This strain is approximately 40% sativa and 60% indica. GMO Sherbert is reported to have a THC content of around 25%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, GMO Sherbert features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of GMO Sherbert typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about GMO Sherbert's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Shop products
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
Notice a problem?Report this item