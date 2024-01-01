Southern Sky Brands is excited to announce “Operation Freedom Fire” a special discount program for Veterans for this special new strain. We want to honor your service and sacrifice by offering a discount through our Dispensary Partners! Just show you Military ID and you’ll be allowed to purchase at a steep discount. Our hope is to help our Vets get the medicine many really need.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.