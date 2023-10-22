Papaya Cake

by Southern Sky Brands
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical cannabis patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress.

About this strain

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
