Top Effect: Relax

Strain Type: Sativa Dominant



This Peanut Butter Soufflé is a cross between Lava Cake and Dosidos from Colorado. This strain has been around and many versions of this have crossed the USA. She runs in the low 20% range THC so regular users will be fine but newbies should be careful. If you want to laugh, giggle and camp out in the silly zone…she’s your girl. Many report she’s a big help with pain, stress and depression. Diabetic, Crohns, and colitis patients have a tendency to like this strain so maybe the earthy, woody, nutty, walnut/chestnut helps to ground the effects with myrcene being the most dominant terpene.



Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, Ocimene

Show more