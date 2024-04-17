Platinum Kush Breath is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful OG Kush X Afghani strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and celebrity heritage, Platinum Kush Breath is the perfect bud for any classic indica lover. This bud has flat heart-shaped dusty green nugs with lots of thin dark orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of silvery amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sparkling little nugget, aromas of peppery hash and earthy berries are released, intensifying in spiciness the more that you toke. The flavor is on the lighter side of things, with a sweet and fruity berry overtone accented by spicy earthy hash and black pepper.

