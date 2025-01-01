About this product
Platinum Kush Breath (19.6% THC)
Southern Sky BrandsFlower
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimonenePinene
Platinum Kush Breath effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Kush Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Breeder In-House Genetics works the OG Kush Breath line with the Platinum Kush Breath weed strain. Platinum Kush Breath from In-House is Platinum x OGKB V2.1, so it looks like In-House is adding bling and stability to scruffy pungent OGKB—never a bad idea. Platinum is reportedly some old-school UW Hashplant x Permafrost. It's going to look amazing, smell like some muted hashy gas funk, and hit like an indica.
