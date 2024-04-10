Platinum Kush Breath- Pre Roll (23.3% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Platinum Kush Breath is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful OG Kush X Afghani strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and celebrity heritage, Platinum Kush Breath is the perfect bud for any classic indica lover. This bud has flat heart-shaped dusty green nugs with lots of thin dark orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of silvery amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sparkling little nugget, aromas of peppery hash and earthy berries are released, intensifying in spiciness the more that you toke. The flavor is on the lighter side of things, with a sweet and fruity berry overtone accented by spicy earthy hash and black pepper.

About this strain

Breeder In-House Genetics works the OG Kush Breath line with the Platinum Kush Breath weed strain. Platinum Kush Breath from In-House is Platinum x OGKB V2.1, so it looks like In-House is adding bling and stability to scruffy pungent OGKB—never a bad idea. Platinum is reportedly some old-school UW Hashplant x Permafrost. It's going to look amazing, smell like some muted hashy gas funk, and hit like an indica.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
