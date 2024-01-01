Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” is an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Skittlez and DoSiDos. The effects of Rainbow Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and relaxed. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is earthy with notes of pine and berry. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make your eyes or mouth feel dry so it’s important to hydrate while you partake. Rainbow Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

