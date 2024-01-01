Rainbow Runtz 1g Pre Roll (20.1% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” is an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Skittlez and DoSiDos. The effects of Rainbow Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and relaxed. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is earthy with notes of pine and berry. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make your eyes or mouth feel dry so it’s important to hydrate while you partake. Rainbow Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
