Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.
