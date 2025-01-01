About this product
Red Runtz (27% THC)
Southern Sky BrandsFlower
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:DizzyAnxiousDry mouth
- Feelings:ArousedHappyEuphoric
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
Red Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Red Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Red Runtz is a weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Red Runtz crosses the super-popular Runtz strain to the more rare and soda-flavored Red Pop. Exotic Genetix breeds for maximum THC and crazy frost. This strain should have Runtz's mix of fruity, creamy, berry terps with Red Pop's red strawberry soda pop terp. Leave a review!
