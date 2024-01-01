Red Runtz prerolls

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

This legendary cross of Red Pop and Runtz draws heavily from the Red Pop flavor profile. These dense maroonish-purple buds with thick orange hairs deliver an intense sour red candy taste that’s unmistakable. The effects bring a calming and euphoric lift and a relaxing body sensation that becomes sedative over time.

About this strain

Red Runtz is a weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Red Runtz crosses the super-popular Runtz strain to the more rare and soda-flavored Red Pop. Exotic Genetix breeds for maximum THC and crazy frost. This strain should have Runtz's mix of fruity, creamy, berry terps with Red Pop's red strawberry soda pop terp. Leave a review!

About this brand

Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

