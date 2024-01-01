We’re in town to rock and you, our elite world champions, are invited to join. Ric Flair Drip is here for the wheelin’, dealin’, jet flyin’, premium cannabis aficionados that are stylin’, profilin’, and ready to assault their day like the Nature Boy himself. Our product line will make you say “WOOOOO!” with heavy strains intended to tap out any opponent.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.