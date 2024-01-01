Experience a tropical escape with our new Ric Flair Banana Cream Gummies! These delectable, chewy treats combine the sweet, creamy essence of ripe bananas with the relaxing effects of 10mg of THC, offering a perfect blend of flavor and euphoria. Patients love these gummies to Patients report that these gummies help to alleviate stress, anxiety, and pain.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.