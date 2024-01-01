"Royal Redz" is a majestic and soothing strain! Being a hybrid and a cross between LAKC and Red Runtz, it combines the best of both worlds. The relaxation aspect shows some indica characteristics, while the hybrid nature gives a balanced experience that may also include some uplifting effects. The name itself evokes a sense of luxury and richness, which reflects its potency and quality. Overall, its like a strain fit for royalty!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.