"Royal Redz" is a majestic and soothing strain! Being a hybrid and a cross between LAKC and Red Runtz, it combines the best of both worlds. The relaxation aspect shows some indica characteristics, while the hybrid nature gives a balanced experience that may also include some uplifting effects. The name itself evokes a sense of luxury and richness, which reflects its potency and quality. Overall, its like a strain fit for royalty!

