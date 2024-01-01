RS54 is a cannabis strain that stands for Rainbow Sherbert #54, aka ‘Studio 54’ for its glam look, and luscious rainbow sherbert gasoline taste. RS54’s a super-strong, high-THC hybrid party weed. RS#54 comes from Oakland, CA breeder Deo Farms. RS54 offers one of two branches for Deo’s main breeding project, based off Dying Breed Seeds’ OZ Kush. Specifically, RS54 is the 54th plant from a cross of Sunset Sherbert x Pink Guava. Wizard Tress released RS54 clones in California in 2022 to personal and commercial growers. A sister strain is RS11. Deo Farms kept working RS#16 to make Zoap.

