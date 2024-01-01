RS54 Pre Roll 5 Pack (21.7% THC)

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
RS54 is a cannabis strain that stands for Rainbow Sherbert #54, aka ‘Studio 54’ for its glam look, and luscious rainbow sherbert gasoline taste. RS54’s a super-strong, high-THC hybrid party weed. RS#54 comes from Oakland, CA breeder Deo Farms. RS54 offers one of two branches for Deo’s main breeding project, based off Dying Breed Seeds’ OZ Kush. Specifically, RS54 is the 54th plant from a cross of Sunset Sherbert x Pink Guava. Wizard Tress released RS54 clones in California in 2022 to personal and commercial growers. A sister strain is RS11. Deo Farms kept working RS#16 to make Zoap.

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

