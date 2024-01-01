Sour Apple gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with botanical terpenes that assist in creating both euphoric and energizing experiences, with a tart, punchy twist! It's a little like sparklers on a summer night. Overall, Sour Apple gummies offer a fruity, tart, and potentially invigorating experience with the added touch of botanical terpenes.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.