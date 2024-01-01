Stank Vegas is a Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbet. Stank Vegas has a sweet flavor profile with subtle hints of earthy pine. Stank Vegas is a fan favorite because of its mood-boosting abilities that pair great with social activities. Those who smoke this strain often say it tends to bring on fits of the giggles. Medical marijuana patients choose Stank Vegas for relieving symptoms related to depression and anxiety.

Show more