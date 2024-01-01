Stank Vegas is a Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbet. Stank Vegas has a sweet flavor profile with subtle hints of earthy pine. Stank Vegas is a fan favorite because of its mood-boosting abilities that pair great with social activities. Those who smoke this strain often say it tends to bring on fits of the giggles. Medical marijuana patients choose Stank Vegas for relieving symptoms related to depression and anxiety.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.