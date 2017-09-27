Cannabis oil syringes (aka applicators) are very different from the syringes you may be thinking of. Syringes provide a convenient and accurate dosing method without any shots or needles! Since there are no actual needles involved in cannabis oil syringes, some users prefer to use the term “applicator.” With the cannabis applicator, you have access to a variety of volumes you can dispense as needed. Oil applicators come in pre-filled, ready-to-use cartridges, offering a super convenient way to get your THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids. There are also several ways of consuming our THC Syringe including topping off your joint or bowl, dabbing the oil directly, or consuming directly/absorbing sublingually. It can also be used to make an edible out of anything, due to the THC being activated. This oil has a high THC content and is rich in other cannabinoids and terpenes.

