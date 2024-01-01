Your life just got a whole lot sweeter with summer Strawberry that’s here to stay! With fresh Strawberry flavor, you’ll enjoy 10mg THC in the smoothest gummies on the market today. They taste like there were picked straight from the vine! This is the perfect amount of medicine for patients with a higher tolerance.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.