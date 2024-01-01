Sun Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Wedding Cake. This strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Customers tell us Sun Cake effects include tingly, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sun Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, insomnia, and depression.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.