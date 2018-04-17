Super Lemon Haze Disposable Vape 1g (57.8% THC, 25.2% CBG)

by Southern Sky Brands
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Our new 1g disposable vapes are ALL OIL, all the time! These unique units have no metallic center-posts and instead show a clear view of our beautiful in-house cannabis oil. They are USB-C rechargeable, so you always get every last drop of oil, and are the same size as our 0.5g disposables, meaning this 1g powerhouse still fits discretely in the palm of your hand. With inhale-driven heat activation and medical grade PCTG components, these units deliver a reliable, uplifting experience every time.

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

  • MS, US: CULV000845
