Whether you’re looking to become the next Heavyweight Champion or just conquer your morning routine, this pure sativa is the perfect strain to help you stay productive and ready to take on the world just like Mike. Our Dynamite Cookies has a classic dank smell that explodes with hints of sweet licorice and you can expect a clear, focused high that hits you right away.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.