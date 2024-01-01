Mike Bites- Lychee- Our wildly anticipated gummy edibles have arrived! Weighing in at 10MG per gummy, and with a hit to the tongue of fresh flavor. We promise they’ll taste better than the real thing…. or at least that’s what Mike tells us.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.