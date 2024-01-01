Velvet Apricot is a Indica Dominate strain, Medical marijuana patients often choose this when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Velvet Apricot features a sweet aroma and flavor profile of apricot and tree fruit. This strain falls into our Relax category. This strain is a cross between Glazed Apricot Gelato & Black Velvet.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.