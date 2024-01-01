Velvet Apricot is a Indica Dominate strain, Medical marijuana patients often choose this when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Velvet Apricot features a sweet aroma and flavor profile of apricot and tree fruit. This strain falls into our Relax category. This strain is a cross between Glazed Apricot Gelato & Black Velvet.

Show more