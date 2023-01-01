Juicy sugarcoated edibles infused with our premium cannabis. Our gummies are satisfying and refreshing! 10mg of pure THC per square (100mg package total) for easy, controllable dosing. Watermelon is our most popular flavor. This gummy packs a punch. Crafted with high-quality, ingredients, these gummies offer you an elevating experience for your mind, body and spirit. We’re sure you’ll love them.

