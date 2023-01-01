Juicy sugarcoated edibles infused with our premium cannabis. Our gummies are satisfying and refreshing! 10mg of pure THC per square (100mg package total) for easy, controllable dosing. Watermelon is our most popular flavor. This gummy packs a punch. Crafted with high-quality, ingredients, these gummies offer you an elevating experience for your mind, body and spirit. We’re sure you’ll love them.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.