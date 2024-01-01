About this product
Watermelon Gushers Prerolls
About this strain
Watermelon Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cocomero Gelatti and Gushers. This strain is a sweet treat for the late afternoon or evening, with a delicious terpene profile and relaxing effects. Watermelon Gushers has notes of watermelon, cookies, and tropical fruits, and a sticky coating of resinous trichomes. Watermelon Gushers is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Gushers effects include relaxation, euphoria, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Gushers when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia and lack of appetite. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Watermelon Gushers features flavors like earthy, citrus, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Watermelon Gushers typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Watermelon Gushers is perfect for anytime you need to calm the mind for rest and healing, or just enjoy a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Gushers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.