Watermelon Gushers Prerolls

by Southern Sky Brands
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Watermelon Gushers is an indica-dominant hybrid strain. Its parents are Cocomero Gelatti and Gushers. Its effects range from euphoric to deeply relaxing. It has a unique flavor profile that's like a watermelon cookie. This has become one of best sellers, patietn reviews have been really amazing, Enjoy those beautiful Southern Skies!

About this strain

Watermelon Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cocomero Gelatti and Gushers. This strain is a sweet treat for the late afternoon or evening, with a delicious terpene profile and relaxing effects. Watermelon Gushers has notes of watermelon, cookies, and tropical fruits, and a sticky coating of resinous trichomes. Watermelon Gushers is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Gushers effects include relaxation, euphoria, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Gushers when dealing with symptoms associated with  insomnia and lack of appetite. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Watermelon Gushers features flavors like earthy, citrus, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Watermelon Gushers typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Watermelon Gushers is perfect for anytime you need to calm the mind for rest and healing, or just enjoy a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Gushers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands
Shop products
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000845
Notice a problem?Report this item