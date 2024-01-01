White Fire OG, also known as “WiFi OG”, “WiFi”, “White Fire”, and “WiFi Kush”, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and The White. White Fire OG is a high-potency strain that offers uplifting and cerebral effects. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Fire when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.