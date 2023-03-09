Top Effect: Relax

Strain Type: Hybrid



White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle cannabis describe the high as “calming and slightly buzzy.” This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs.



Terpene profile: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Ocimene

