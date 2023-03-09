About this product
Top Effect: Relax
Strain Type: Hybrid
White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle cannabis describe the high as “calming and slightly buzzy.” This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs.
Terpene profile: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Ocimene
Strain Type: Hybrid
White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle cannabis describe the high as “calming and slightly buzzy.” This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs.
Terpene profile: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Ocimene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.
State License(s)
CULV000845