Who Dank is a zingy sativa weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Who Dank are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Patients say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Who Dank for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. The dominant terpene is limonene, which translates to earthy, cherry & orange notes.

