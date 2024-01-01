Who Dank is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Who Dank are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Patients say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Who Dank for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, cherry & orange notes.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.