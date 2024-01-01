"This product is Live Rosin. We harvested and froze our in-house, indoor-grown flower. We washed that flower in ice water and dried the resulting Bubble Hash in a pharmaceutical-grade freeze dryer. The only time this Bubble Hash was ever exposed to room temperatures was when we loaded it into a micron bag and pressed it between two hot plates. We collected the extruded product - Rosin - and loaded it into jars. This is a solventless product made without chemicals - only water, ice, heat, and pressure. We are excited and proud to bring a high-quality Live Rosin product to Mississippi medical patients." - Charles Thompson, Lab Director for Southern Sky Brands

