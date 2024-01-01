"This product is Live Rosin. We harvested and froze our in-house, indoor-grown flower. We washed that flower in ice water and dried the resulting Bubble Hash in a pharmaceutical-grade freeze dryer. The only time this Bubble Hash was ever exposed to room temperatures was when we loaded it into a micron bag and pressed it between two hot plates. We collected the extruded product - Rosin - and loaded it into jars. This is a solventless product made without chemicals - only water, ice, heat, and pressure. We are excited and proud to bring a high-quality Live Rosin product to Mississippi medical patients." - Charles Thompson, Lab Director for Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.