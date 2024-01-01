About this product
Yazoo Blue is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between the famous Kush strains. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor profile with hints of blueberry, apricot, and sherbet. It has a moderate THC level of around 18%, making it a good choice for intermediate users. The effects of Yazoo Blue are known to be uplifting and cerebral, creating a euphoric and energizing high. This strain can also produce a relaxing body buzz, which may help alleviate mild to moderate pain and stress. It is a great choice for daytime use, as it is not likely to cause drowsiness or sedation. Crescendo, on the other hand, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between the strains Chemdawg, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies. This strain has a unique flavor profile, which combines citrus, diesel, and earthy undertones. It has a high THC content of around 18-23%, making it a potent strain. The effects of Crescendo are known to be uplifting and energizing, creating a cerebral high that can boost creativity and focus. This strain can also produce a relaxing body buzz, which may help alleviate mild to moderate pain and stress. It is a good choice for daytime use, as it is not likely to cause drowsiness or sedation. Overall, Yazoo Blue and Crescendo are both unique and flavorful strains that can provide a balanced and uplifting high. They are suitable for intermediate users who are looking for a strain that can provide both mental and physical benefits. As with all cannabis strains, it is important to start with a low dosage and gradually increase as needed.
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are proudly Mississippi made.
- MS, US: CULV000845
