Mazar Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani and Mazar I Sharif, two age-old indica strains originating from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. This strain delivers powerfully relaxing effects to both body and mind, making it a good choice for late night use or for after-work unwinding.
Mazar Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
