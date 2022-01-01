About this product
Harness the power of our ultra broad spectrum CBD in our THC-Free Anytime Gummy Formula. These delicious and mouthwatering watermelon-flavored vegan gummies are a great addition to your daily CBD ritual. They're perfect for taking the edge off and helping you stay focused and relaxed.
• Made with Organic Hemp Extract
• 100% Natural | THC Free
• Watermelon Flavored
• Small Batch and Hand Crafted
• 20 Gummies per Jar / 25 mg CBD each* / 500 mg Total Per Jar
*Also contains minor cannabinoids
INGREDIENTS:
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Sugar, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor and Color.
• Made with Organic Hemp Extract
• 100% Natural | THC Free
• Watermelon Flavored
• Small Batch and Hand Crafted
• 20 Gummies per Jar / 25 mg CBD each* / 500 mg Total Per Jar
*Also contains minor cannabinoids
INGREDIENTS:
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Sugar, Citrus Pectin, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor and Color.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sow Eden Organics
ULTRA PREMIUM CBD PRODUCTS.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.