750+ mg CBD | Zero THC | 50+ mg CBD per dropper



Also contains 60+ mg minor cannabinoids per bottle like CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, and THCV



Harness the power of our ultra broad spectrum CBD oil in this raw, natural, and unflavored formula. Balance can restore equilibrium in the body by targeting the Endo-Cannabinoid System – BALANCE to keep you steady as you walk the tightrope we call life. Balance is great for those who want the raw, natural flavor of true broad spectrum CBD oil. Balance is made with whole plant extract, not CBD distillate or isolate - It's very earthy and herbal in flavor. If the natural flavor profile of Balance's whole plant CBD oil doesn't appeal to you, try our flavored tinctures: Boost, Soothe, and Comfort.



INGREDIENTS:

MCT oil (coconut-derived), broad spectrum CBD oil, non-GMO sunflower lecithin.



BENEFITS:

Being our most raw and natural formula, Balance contains our whole plant CBD oil in MCT Oil. MCT stands for Medium Chain Triglyceride, and it is a fractionated coconut oil. When coconut oil is fractionated, it means that the long-chain fatty acids and saturated fats are separated from the medium-chain fatty acids –– the MCTs. Whereas long-chain fats first need to be digested by stomach bile and pancreatic enzymes in the stomach and small intestine, MCTs go straight from the gut to the liver, where they are next assimilated into ketones. What makes ketones awesome is their unique ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Because the body has a natural tendency to excrete CBD through the digestive and urinary tracts, the efficient absorption of MCTs by the body means more CBD is delivered to the liver and into the blood and brain. In turn, this means you get more of the active ingredient, CBD!