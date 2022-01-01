About this product
It's time to put your extremely overpriced “high-end" serums and oils away for good. But seriously... Our BLOOM facial oil is a must have for the natural skincare fanatic. This deeply nourishing and nutrient dense formula helps repair dry, damaged, and aging skin. And the cherry on top? It smells like heaven. BLOOM is a highly concentrated blend of organic cold-pressed Rose Hip oil, Jojoba oil, Sweet Almond oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and Rose Geranium essential oil, so it's abundant in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin C, b-Carotene, trans-retinoic acid (aka “retinol”), the natural form of vitamin A, and it’s also rich in anti-oxidants and other phytonutrients. BLOOM is lightweight and absorbs easily into the skin. After using this product, your skin will have that gorgeous glow and radiance.
The scent of Rose Geranium is very floral and similar to rose. Rose Geranium essential oil is calming and therapeutic, promoting emotional wellness. We do not use any artificial fragrances!
THE BENEFITS:
Evens skin tone
Enhances radiance
Improves elasticity
Slows signs of aging
Protects against UV damage
Reduces fine lines and wrinkle
Suggested Use: Apply to a clean, dry face, up to twice, daily. Use as little as a few drops up to 0.25 mL (1/4 eyedropper). If used as directed, this product will last at least 60 days. May be used as a makeup primer and oil-cleanser, as well as a cuticle oil!
INGREDIENTS
Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) oil*, Rosa canina (Rose Hip) oil*, Prunus dulcis (Sweet Almond) oil*, Broad Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD oil*, Pelargonium graveolens (Geranium) essential oil.*
(*indicates organic)
Total guaranteed active CBD: 300mg
About this brand
Sow Eden Organics
ULTRA PREMIUM CBD PRODUCTS.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
