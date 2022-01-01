It's time to put your extremely overpriced “high-end" serums and oils away for good. But seriously... Our BLOOM facial oil is a must have for the natural skincare fanatic. This deeply nourishing and nutrient dense formula helps repair dry, damaged, and aging skin. And the cherry on top? It smells like heaven. BLOOM is a highly concentrated blend of organic cold-pressed Rose Hip oil, Jojoba oil, Sweet Almond oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and Rose Geranium essential oil, so it's abundant in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin C, b-Carotene, trans-retinoic acid (aka “retinol”), the natural form of vitamin A, and it’s also rich in anti-oxidants and other phytonutrients. BLOOM is lightweight and absorbs easily into the skin. After using this product, your skin will have that gorgeous glow and radiance.



The scent of Rose Geranium is very floral and similar to rose. Rose Geranium essential oil is calming and therapeutic, promoting emotional wellness. We do not use any artificial fragrances!



THE BENEFITS:

Evens skin tone

Enhances radiance

Improves elasticity

Slows signs of aging

Protects against UV damage

Reduces fine lines and wrinkle



Suggested Use: Apply to a clean, dry face, up to twice, daily. Use as little as a few drops up to 0.25 mL (1/4 eyedropper). If used as directed, this product will last at least 60 days. May be used as a makeup primer and oil-cleanser, as well as a cuticle oil!



INGREDIENTS

Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) oil*, Rosa canina (Rose Hip) oil*, Prunus dulcis (Sweet Almond) oil*, Broad Spectrum Hemp-Derived CBD oil*, Pelargonium graveolens (Geranium) essential oil.*



(*indicates organic)



Total guaranteed active CBD: 300mg