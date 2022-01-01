150+ mg CBD per 1.5 oz jar | Zero THC | Broad Spectrum

Cruelty Free & Vegan!



Our CBD-infused whipped body butter can help relieve pain and inflammation, while providing a luxurious experience for all skin types. The organic virgin coconut and shea nut butter base provide the deepest level of nourishment for dehydrated and damaged skin / hair. We have scented BLOOM with a rare essential oil from Bulgaria, a Damask Rose-Otto (Rosa damascena). This true essential oil is steam distilled from hundreds of thousands of delicate rose petals cultivated organically in the Bulgarian countryside. Imagine the fragrance of over one-thousand rose blossoms in a single jar. If you're a rose fanatic, our BLOOM Whipped CBD Body Butter is an absolute must have!



BENEFITS:



We cannot speak highly enough about the aromatherapeutic benefits of true Rose essential oil. The intoxicating scent of the Damask Rose promotes emotional balance and wellness and calms the mind, body, and spirit. Researchers believe rose oil may stimulate the brain to release endorphins, the “feel-good” hormone, as well as dopamine. A number of clinical studies have found that rose oil helps to improve the symptoms of depression, while another study found that when rose oil was applied topically, blood pressure, heart rates, breathing rates, and cortisol levels all decreased. The subjects also reported feeling much more relaxed following the treatment. The combination of true rose essential oil and broad spectrum CBD provides powerful relief from inflammation and discomfort, especially pain associated with the menstrual cycle such as abdominal cramping and lower back pain.



GREAT FOR:

• Anti-aging + general skincare

• Hair mask

• After sun exposure / sunburn

• Pain relief / menstrual cramps

• Arthritic hands and joints

• Skin rashes + irritation

• Natural deodorant

• Eczema / psoriasis / dry and flakey skin

• Massage therapy / pedicures + manicures / facials

• Boosting mood and feelings of well-being and self-love

• Improving sex-drive and desire



RECOMMENDED USE:

Use this product daily in your body care and anti-aging regimen. Put it on fresh out of the shower or bath and feel amazing. A little goes a long way. This product is also excellent for massage therapy. May be used on the face and body. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY!



** Before using this product, consult with your physician if pregnant or nursing.**



INGREDIENTS

Virgin Organic Shea Nut Butter, Virgin Organic Coconut Oil, Steam-Distilled Damask Rose Otto (Rosa damascena) essential oil, broad spectrum CBD oil.