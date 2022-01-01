Level up your next bath experience with our one-of-a-kind heart shaped CBD + Lavender bath bomb. The Lavender essential oil and epsom salt in this CBD bath bomb combine forces to help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness, while the Castor Oil helps to rejuvenate and moisturize your skin. Simply warm up your bath and drop it in, then sit back and relax and nourish your soul. You so deserve this.



Contains no artificial fragrances, dyes, SLS, parabens or preservatives.



100 mg Total CBD | Broad Spectrum | Zero THC



DIRECTIONS:

Gently remove bath bomb from packaging, it's delicate! For the best experience and results, allow yourself a full 30 minutes to soak in the bath. If you're experiencing any discomfort, rub the oil floating on the surface of water into the skin.



INGREDIENTS:

Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate (Epsom Salt), Non-GMO Corn Starch, Cold-Pressed Castor Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Witch Hazel, Hemp Extract, Dried Lavender Flowers.



DISCLAIMER / WARNING:

This is a natural, hand-made product with no chemical binders and may display slight imperfections in structure and shape. The plant-based oils in this bath bomb will make your tub oily, so we recommend giving your tub a quick rinse when finished with your bath. Please be careful when getting out of the tub, as it can be slippery!