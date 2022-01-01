Whether it's for conquering your everyday aches and pains, or for your post-workout recovery routine, our CHILL 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Balm is the ideal topical product to provide that much needed relief! CHILL contains Wintergreen, Peppermint, and Lavender essential oils plus a powerful blast of menthol for added pain relief and a lovely cooling sensation.



1000 mg TOTAL CBD ⚠️ THIS IS NOT A THC-FREE PRODUCT (contains less than 0.3% THC)



This Product is NOT Vegan: Contains Beeswax



1.75 fl oz | 47 grams // Rose Gold Aluminum-Free Tin



INGREDIENTS:

Organic golden Jojoba oil, beeswax, full spectrum CBD extract, organic Wintergreen essential oil, organic Lavender essential oil, organic Peppermint essential oil, organic menthol crystals.



RECOMMENDED USE:

Apply balm directly to problem areas such as sore muscles and joints. Massage into skin until product has been fully absorbed. Keep away from eyes and broken skin. For external use only.