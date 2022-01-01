About this product
Whether it's for conquering your everyday aches and pains, or for your post-workout recovery routine, our CHILL 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Balm is the ideal topical product to provide that much needed relief! CHILL contains Wintergreen, Peppermint, and Lavender essential oils plus a powerful blast of menthol for added pain relief and a lovely cooling sensation.
1000 mg TOTAL CBD ⚠️ THIS IS NOT A THC-FREE PRODUCT (contains less than 0.3% THC)
This Product is NOT Vegan: Contains Beeswax
1.75 fl oz | 47 grams // Rose Gold Aluminum-Free Tin
INGREDIENTS:
Organic golden Jojoba oil, beeswax, full spectrum CBD extract, organic Wintergreen essential oil, organic Lavender essential oil, organic Peppermint essential oil, organic menthol crystals.
RECOMMENDED USE:
Apply balm directly to problem areas such as sore muscles and joints. Massage into skin until product has been fully absorbed. Keep away from eyes and broken skin. For external use only.
About this brand
Sow Eden Organics
ULTRA PREMIUM CBD PRODUCTS.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
