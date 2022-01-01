750 mg CBD | Zero THC | 50 mg CBD per dropper



Comfort is our proprietary broad-spectrum sublingual CBD tincture formulated specifically for women. What makes Comfort unique from other products on the market is its main ingredient, Evening Primrose oil, an extremely rich and nutrient dense oil derived from the seeds of the Evening Primrose flower. To flavor Comfort, we slowly infuse whole Madagascar vanilla bean and orange for a period of several weeks to ensure we preserve the delicate flavonoids. The gentle and creamy notes of the vanilla bean pair extremely well with the organic sweet orange flavor of our most unique and artisanal CBD tincture. It's also rich in CBN (Cannabinol), another cannabinoid known for its sedative and sleep-inducing properties. Highly recommended for women suffering from whacky hormones, painful PMS, insomnia, and anxiety!



TASTING NOTES:

Mellow CBD flavor profile; creamsicle, orange, vanilla.



INGREDIENTS:

Certified Organic cold-pressed Evening Primrose oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, certified organic sweet orange oil, Madagascar vanilla bean, non-GMO sunflower lecithin.



BENEFITS:

Evening Primrose Oil has been used as a folk-medicine by women suffering from painful PMS, breast and ovarian cysts, endometriosis, hormonal and fertility problems, menopause, and other female health issues. EPO is rich in Gamma Linolenic Acid, an omega-6 fatty acid. The body converts gamma linolenic acid to substances that reduce inflammation and cell growth. A 2013 study in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics found that a daily, 500-milligram dose (equivalent to 1/2 or 0.5 mL dropper of Comfort) of evening primrose oil provided modest relief of hot flashes after six weeks.



The main chemical component found in Madagascar Vanilla (Vanilla planifolia) is called Vanillin. Vanilla pods are also comprised of numerous other constituents such as Eugenol. The effects of both of these active ingredients are useful in painful conditions, since both Eugenol and Vanillin activate TRPV1 and TRPV3 channels (TRP stands for Transient Receptor Potential ion-channels).



Orange essentail oil (Citrus sinensis) is rich in therapeutic compounds like terpenes such as d-limonene. Limonene has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, and heart-disease-fighting properties.