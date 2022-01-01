750 mg CBDA / CBD + 750 mg CBGA / CBG | 1500 mg TOTAL



THC FREE | 100+ mg cannabinoids per dropper

Also contains minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBCA/CBC, CBDVA/CBDV



Our 1500 mg IMMUNITY formula is the most concentrated tincture in our entire lineup. This blend stars CBD and CBG in their raw and highly bioavailable forms, CBDA (Cannabidiolic acid) and CBGA (Cannabigerolic acid). We’ve combined these highly bioactive cannabinoids in a 1:1 ratio with an entourage of nature’s most powerful, immune boosting botanicals, Ginger Root and Lemon Peel. This broad spectrum blend is lightning in a bottle! Raw cannabinoid acids like CBDA and CBGA may be up to 100 times more bioavailable than CBD.



RECOMMENDED USE:

We recommend starting with 3 to 5 droplets and working your way up to 1/4 dropper, or take as needed. For best results, take daily and combine IMMUNITY with one of our other CBD tinctures **



TASTING NOTES:

⚠️DISCLAIMER: Very bold whole plant and medicinal flavor profile; herbaceous, spicy, bitter, with lemon top notes and spicy/peppery ginger root bottom end. Due to the high concentration of cannabinoid acids in this tincture, it has a distinct black pepper spiciness flavor profile. Tip: Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down. Take it with some Manuka honey for an immunity super blast. THIS IS A RAW FORMULA AND WE DO NOT OFFER RETURNS ON THIS PRODUCT DUE TO DISLIKE OF THE STRONG FLAVOR. IF YOU DO NOT LIKE SPICY GINGER OR BLACK PEPPER, DO NOT ORDER THIS PRODUCT.



INGREDIENTS:

Premium Food Grade MCT oil (coconut-derived)*, Raw Spectrum Hemp Extract, Zingiber officinale (Ginger) oil*, Citrus limon (Lemon) oil*, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin* (*indicates organic)



BOTANICAL BENEFITS:

Lemon Peel is rich in bioflavonoids and terpenes, particularly Limonene. Limonene has shown to possess antiviral activity in clinical research. Ginger Root extract has been studied for its immune boosting qualities, as well as its anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties.