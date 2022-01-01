PET LOVE is our nano-emulsified broad spectrum CBD oil tincture delivered via a fast acting, easily absorbable organic and food-grade coconut MCT oil carrier. This unflavored and completely natural formula is totally pet-friendly and 100% THC-free to keep your pet(s) safe. The majority of pet CBD products on the market are extremely overpriced and diluted (weak), so we are proud to offer the most potent and economical pet-formulated tincture on the market. All it takes is a few drops, administered daily via food/treats or directly into to your pets mouth, to see a major difference in your anxious or aging pet.



Did you know that all mammals have an endo-cannabinoid system? CBD works wonders for our furry friends!



750 mg CBD | Zero THC >> 1+ mg CBD per individual drop



SUGGESTED USE

* Always consult with your veterinarian before administering any new products.* Since this product is extremely concentrated, all it takes is a few drops added to your pet's food or orally, twice daily. See our dosage chart for more detailed instructions. May also be used topically.



INGREDIENTS:

MCT oil (coconut-derived), broad spectrum CBD oil (from industrial hemp), non-GMO sunflower lecithin.