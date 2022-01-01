Whether it's for conquering your everyday aches and pains, or for your post-workout recovery routine, our RELAX 1:1 Full Spectrum Pain Balm is the ideal topical product to provide that much needed relief without the heavy medicated smell of menthol. RELAX is 100% vegan and slow-infused with whole Madagascar Vanilla beans and finished with Lavender essential oil for increased relaxation of achy muscles and joints. Now you can head into work or drift off to sleep pain-free.



500 mg CBD + 500 mg CBN | 1000+ mg TOTAL Cannabinoids



⚠️ THIS IS NOT A THC-FREE PRODUCT (contains less than 0.3% THC)



1.75 fl oz | 47 grams // Rose Gold Aluminum-Free Tin



INGREDIENTS

Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, Candelilla Wax, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Organic Lavender Essential Oil.



RECOMMENDED USE

Apply balm directly to problem areas such as sore muscles and joints up to four (4) times daily. Massage into skin until product has been fully absorbed. May also be used on eczema, psoriasis, rashes, or shingles. Apply product in the evening to help drift off to sleep. Keep away from eyes and broken skin. For external use only.