About this product
Whether it's for conquering your everyday aches and pains, or for your post-workout recovery routine, our RELAX 1:1 Full Spectrum Pain Balm is the ideal topical product to provide that much needed relief without the heavy medicated smell of menthol. RELAX is 100% vegan and slow-infused with whole Madagascar Vanilla beans and finished with Lavender essential oil for increased relaxation of achy muscles and joints. Now you can head into work or drift off to sleep pain-free.
500 mg CBD + 500 mg CBN | 1000+ mg TOTAL Cannabinoids
⚠️ THIS IS NOT A THC-FREE PRODUCT (contains less than 0.3% THC)
1.75 fl oz | 47 grams // Rose Gold Aluminum-Free Tin
INGREDIENTS
Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, Candelilla Wax, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean, Organic Lavender Essential Oil.
RECOMMENDED USE
Apply balm directly to problem areas such as sore muscles and joints up to four (4) times daily. Massage into skin until product has been fully absorbed. May also be used on eczema, psoriasis, rashes, or shingles. Apply product in the evening to help drift off to sleep. Keep away from eyes and broken skin. For external use only.
About this brand
Sow Eden Organics
ULTRA PREMIUM CBD PRODUCTS.
Our products are above and beyond the competition. Every single product we offer, we make in-house, in small batches, using only the highest quality and organic ingredients available. The broad-spectrum cannabinoid profiles of our products are also much richer than your average CBD oil, because we have scoured the Earth for the absolute best.
We guarantee you will find our products more effective and better than anything you’ve tried in the past.
SHOP IN PERSON AND SAVE EVEN MORE! JUST LET US KNOW YOU FOUND US THROUGH LEAFLY!
2061 WRIGHT AVE. SUITE #A3
LA VERNE, CA 91750
STORE HOURS - FRIDAY 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
909-392-9255
