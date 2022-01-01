750+ mg CBD + 150 mg CBN | Nearly Zero THC (<0.01%)

50 mg CBD + 10 mg CBN per full dropper

Also contains 100 + mg minor cannabinoids per bottle like CBG, CBC, CBDV, and THCV.



Money can't buy happiness, but it sure can buy sleep. Our melatonin-free SLEEP tincture combines the benefits of our proprietary ultra broad spectrum / whole plant CBD formula in a 5:1 ratio with CBN (Cannabinol) and high levels of CBDV (Cannabidivarin). CBN and CBDV are two of the most sedative cannabinoids. Paired with Linalool (lavender extract), a naturally occurring floral terpene known for its sleep inducing properties, we have created a powerful and natural sleep formula to help you get your best night’s sleep, yet. Many of our customers find SLEEP is also a great choice for anxiety due to its calming and sedative qualities.



SLEEP’s flavor is complex, combining top notes of vanilla with bottom notes of bitter dark chocolate, fresh orange peel, and a floral finish.



⚠️ WARNING: This product may give you a false positive on a drug test due to the high CBN content.



SUGGESTED USE:

Start with 1/4 dropper 30 - 60 minutes before going to sleep. For best results, hold under the tongue for 60 seconds before ingesting. Do not use this product before driving or operating heavy machinery. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



1/4 dropper = 12.5 mg CBD + 2.5 mg CBN

1/2 dropper = 25 mg CBD + 5 mg CBN

3/4 dropper = 37.5 mg CBD + 7.5 mg CBN

1 full dropper = 50 mg CBD + 10 mg CBN



DISCLAIMER:

SLEEP is a natural product and contains zero artificial flavors or sweeteners. The flavor profile of our whole plant hemp extract complex contains a natural hint of bitterness and spiciness from the high concentration of bioflavonoids and polyphenols. In addition, the cacao and orange oils we use also contain many of the same or similar flavor compounds. This product does not have a sweet taste.



Since every person metabolizes cannabinoids differently due to their unique biology, we cannot make any guarantees on which specific dosage or amount may or may not be effective for your sleep issues. We recommend starting small and working your way up to find your minimum effective dose.



INGREDIENTS:

Premium Organic Food-Grade MCT oil (100% coconut-derived), Broad Spectrum Whole Plant Hemp Extract (Cannabidiol), CBN (Cannabinol), Certified Organic Orange Essential Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cacao Absolute), Linalool, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin.



THE BOTANICAL BENEFITS:

Linalool is a terpene (aromatic compound) found in certain indica strains of cannabis. This terpene is also found in high concentrations in lavender, sage, and neroli. It possesses a very floral and slightly spicy, yet fresh citrus note. Linalool has shown to reduce anxiety and depression, while promoting a calming, sedative effect. It is also known to boost the immune system. Research suggests that terpenes may modulate the strength of the individual cannabinoids on brain and body targets, a phenomenon known as the “entourage effect.”



Cacao, or Theobroma Cacao (literally "food of the gods" in Greek), is loaded with health boosting polyphenols and anti-oxidants. It’s also rich in Anandamide. Anandamide is a neurotransmitter and endo-cannabinoid that has been isolated in Cacao. It is released naturally in the brain, most notably when we exercise. Aside from containing anandamide, Cacao also contains enzyme inhibitors, which inhibit the breakdown of anandamide in the body, thus increasing its uptake and contributing to sensations of bliss. In fact, in the Sanskrit language of India, the word Ananda means ‘bliss’, so anandamide is the ‘bliss molecule’.



Orange oil possess anti-anxiety and sedative qualities, so it’s the perfect pairing!